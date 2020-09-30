Icelandair Group hf. New Shares Admitted to Trading and Update to Largest Shareholder ‘s List
The issuance and delivery of 23,000,0000,0000 new shares in Icelandair Group was completed on 29 September. Following the share capital increase the total number of outstanding shares in Icelandair Group equals 28,437,660,653, each with a nominal value of ISK 1. Each share carries one vote. The Company holds no treasury shares.
The new shares have been admitted to trading today, 30 September 2020.
The 20 largest shareholders as of today, 30 September 2020, are as follows:
|Owner
|Number of shares
|%
|Landsbankinn hf.
|2.126.302.916
|7,48%
|Gildi - lífeyrissjóður
|1.878.761.301
|6,61%
|Íslandsbanki hf.
|1.860.289.959
|6,54%
|Lífeyrissj.starfsm.rík. A-deild
|1.773.730.661
|6,24%
|Brú Lífeyrissjóður starfs sveit
|1.356.204.675
|4,77%
|Lífeyrissjóður verslunarmanna
|642.361.239
|2,26%
|Stefnir - ÍS 15
|568.483.644
|2,00%
|Sólvöllur ehf.
|554.704.375
|1,95%
|Kvika banki hf.
|553.130.709
|1,95%
|Par Investment Partners L.P.
|543.881.750
|1,91%
|Landsbréf - Úrvalsbréf
|536.232.220
|1,89%
|Arion banki hf.
|517.852.380
|1,82%
|Stefnir - ÍS 5
|505.853.032
|1,78%
|Stefnir - Samval
|452.000.000
|1,59%
|Söfnunarsjóður lífeyrisréttinda
|397.177.554
|1,40%
|Birta lífeyrissjóður
|383.553.804
|1,35%
|Stapi lífeyrissjóður
|295.507.966
|1,04%
|Eftirlaunasj atvinnuflugmanna
|293.861.670
|1,03%
|Lífsverk lífeyrissjóður
|255.050.573
|0,90%
|Bóksal ehf.
|252.013.653
|0,89%
|Total owned by 20 largest
|55,37%
The list is published subject to change due to possible executed but unsettled trades in the Company’s shares
Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is
