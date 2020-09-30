The issuance and delivery of 23,000,0000,0000 new shares in Icelandair Group was completed on 29 September. Following the share capital increase the total number of outstanding shares in Icelandair Group equals 28,437,660,653, each with a nominal value of ISK 1. Each share carries one vote. The Company holds no treasury shares.

The new shares have been admitted to trading today, 30 September 2020.