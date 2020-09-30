Tekla World Healthcare Fund Paid Distribution

On September 30, 2020, Tekla World Healthcare Fund paid a monthly distribution of $0.1167 per share. It is currently estimated that this distribution is derived from return of capital or other capital source. The composition of this and subsequent distributions may vary from month to month because it may be materially impacted by future realized gains and losses on securities. The aggregate of the net unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities and net realized gains on sale of securities is -$839,202, of which $1,594,175 represents net unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, paid on September 30, 2020, and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you have invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’. All amounts are expressed per common share.