Exercise of the overallotment option in Implantica and end of stabilisation period

Pareto Securities AB ("Pareto" or the "Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner") exercises the overallotment option of 2,538,461 Swedish Depository Receipts ("SDRs") in Implantica AG [1] ("Implantica" or the "Company"). As a consequence thereof, the stabilisation period has now ended. No stabilisation measures have been nor will be carried out.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURE. PLEASE READ "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

In connection with the listing of Implantica's SDRs (the "Offering"), the Company granted an overallotment option to the Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner, which entitles Pareto to acquire up to 2,538,461 additional SDRs in the Company, corresponding to up to 15 percent of the total number of SDRs encompassed by the Offering, in order to cover any overallotment in the Offering. The Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner has today requested to exercise the overallotment option in full.

As a consequence of the exercise of the overallotment option, Implantica has resolved to issue 2,538,461 SDRs (at a price corresponding to the issue price in the Offering, SEK 65.00 per SDR), after which the total number of outstanding shares in Implantica amounts to 109,461,537 (of which 53,211,537 are class A shares and 56,250,000 are class B shares). Consequently, the Offering comprised in total 19,461,537 SDRs, corresponding to the same number of newly issued class A shares in the Company, including the overallotment option. The Company will thereby be provided with additionally approximately SEK 165 million, which means that the Company has been provided in total with approximately SEK 1 265 million as a result of the Offering and the Over-allotment option, before issue expenses.

As announced in connection with the offering regarding subscription for SDRs in Implantica and the listing of the SDRs on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Pareto had the option, acting as stabilisation manager, to carry out transactions aimed at supporting the market price of the SDRs at levels above those which might otherwise prevail in the market. No stabilisation measures have been carried out since the listing on 21 September 2020 and due to Implantica's share price development, Pareto has decided to end the stabilisation period in advance.