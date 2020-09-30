Chase Packaging Corporation Announces Termination of Negotiations

RUMSON, N.J., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chase Packaging Corporation (“Chase” or the “Company”) (WHLT) today provided an update regarding the preliminary non-binding indication of interest with a third party that Chase announced on September 1, 2020. The third party with which Chase was negotiating has decided to terminate those negotiations. Management of the Company continues to seek a suitable merger partner wishing to go public or to acquire private companies to create investment value for the Company. Chase is aware of its disclosure obligations and will keep its shareholders and the public informed accordingly.



The Company cautions investors that the trading price of the Company’s common stock could be subject to significant volatility for reasons that are out of the Company’s control. Further information regarding this and other risks relating to the Company’s common stock is included in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.