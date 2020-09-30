Verizon has confirmed plans to add 5G Ultra Wideband compatibility to Google’s hyperfast helpers. Both devices will also support the upcoming 5G Nationwide network 1 .

Verizon today confirmed plans to introduce the Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G UW to the network with 5G built right. These new phones deliver the helpfulness of Google at the press of a button, or a simple voice command, offering plenty to love about the new connection. Preorders for the Pixel 5 begin today; Pixel 4a 5G UW preorders begin October 29, 2020.

Google Pixel 5: the best Pixel yet

Customers can preorder the Google Pixel 5 with purchase on Verizon Device Payment for $29.16 a month for 24 months ($699.99 retail; 0% APR). General availability begins on October 29, and Verizon has amazing offers below to make buying the device easier.

The Pixel 5 will be the first Pixel device to harness the power of 5G Ultra Wideband, where available, with faster downloads and ultra-quick loading for YouTube videos1. A 90 Hz refresh rate makes scrolling on the 6-inch OLED display smooth as silk. The Pixel 5 also delivers all-day battery life with 4,080 mAh of power that supports wireless charging, Extreme Battery Saver for prolonging usage and reverse wireless charging to restore power in earbuds or other compatible devices2.

Looking to put a better camera in your pocket? Look no further. The Pixel 5 builds on Google’s reputation for best-in-class photography, using a smart multi-camera setup to seriously upgrade your photo skills. Here’s how:

Ultrawide - take more dynamic shots of your surroundings and everything in it with a new 16-megapixel Ultrawide lens

- take more dynamic shots of your surroundings and everything in it with a new 16-megapixel Ultrawide lens Night Sight - auto-capture scenes with surprising detail, even in low light, in any camera mode

- auto-capture scenes with surprising detail, even in low light, in any camera mode Portrait Light - this Pixel-first feature uses AI to light up the area you want to focus on, making portraits standout

- this Pixel-first feature uses AI to light up the area you want to focus on, making portraits standout Cinematic Pan - take a cue from your favorite film and create dramatic shots with this fluid stabilizing video feature

- take a cue from your favorite film and create dramatic shots with this fluid stabilizing video feature 4K 60fps video - record epic moments in 4K and get video with less stutter



Google Pixel 4a 5G UW: productive and entertaining

The Google Pixel 4a 5G UW will be available to preorder October 29 ahead of its November 19 arrival. It costs $24.99 a month for 24 months ($599.99 retail; 0% APR) when purchased on Verizon Device payment and can be ordered for home delivery or in-store pickup in the My Verizon app.