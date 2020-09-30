AB Žemaitijos pienas information for the 1st half of 2020
AB Žemaitijos pienas presents the 2020 information for the 1st half of the year, consisting of a set of unaudited financial statements for the 1st half of the financial year, a consolidated half-yearly report and approval of the responsible persons
Gintaras Keliauskas
+ 370 444 22008
- Confirmation of the Responsible Persons 202006 En.
- ZP consolidated semi annual report 202006 EN.
- ŽP financ statements 2020 06 EN
