Soleno Therapeutics Announces Updated Top-line Results from Phase III Trial of DCCR for Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that updated top-line results from the Company’s Phase III trial, DESTINY PWS (C601), evaluating once-daily Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR) tablets for patients with Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), were highlighted in an oral presentation by Jennifer L. Miller, M.D., Professor in the Division of Pediatric Endocrinology at the University of Florida, at the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research Annual Research Symposium.

DESTINY PWS is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study of oncedaily oral administration of DCCR in 127 PWS patients conducted at 29 sites in the U.S. and U.K. The objective of the study was to assess the efficacy and safety of DCCR in subjects ages four years and older, with genetically-confirmed PWS. Patients who completed the double-blind study enrolled in study C602, an ongoing open-label, extension study.

Soleno previously announced initial top-line results from DESTINY PWS in June 2020. The study did not meet its primary endpoint of change from baseline in hyperphagia, measured by the total score of a Hyperphagia Questionnaire for Clinical Trials (HQ-CT, 036). However, significant changes were observed in two of three key secondary endpoints, improvement in physician assessed Clinical Global Impression of Improvement score and reduction of body fat mass, in subjects receiving DCCR as compared to placebo. An interim analysis of the subset of patients who completed 13 weeks of treatment on C602 showed a continued improvement in hyperphagia, as well as several other PWS related behaviors.

Key updated results:

A significant exposure response relationship between DCCR plasma concentrations and change from baseline in HQ-CT score was observed.

Analyses of treatment windows revealed continued efficacy of DCCR over time as compared to worsening effects for placebo. While there was a larger decrease from baseline to week 4 in placebo compared to DCCR subjects, from week 4 to the end of the study placebo subjects worsened, while DCCR subjects continued to improve (p=0.03).

Significant improvements for DCCR compared to placebo were observed in leptin and adiponectin, adipokines that are differentially expressed in obesity and cardiovascular diseases. Leptin levels are elevated in obesity due to increased body fat mass and leptin resistance, while adiponectin levels are downregulated in obesity. DCCR led to a decrease in leptin levels, as compared to an increase for placebo (p<0.0001). DCCR led to an increase in adiponectin levels as compared to placebo (p<0.0001).

Significant improvements in insulin-related measures were observed Significant reductions from baseline in fasting insulin levels for DCCR compared to placebo were observed at week 6 (p=0.0143), week 8 (p=0.0214) and week 13 (p=0.0171). Treatment with DCCR resulted in a significant improvement in insulin resistance as measured using the Homeostatic Model Assessment of Insulin Resistance (HOMA-IR), as compared to placebo (p=0.0487).

Interim analysis of the change in HQ-CT from C601 baseline at week 13 of C602, the open-label extension study, indicated that nearly all subjects treated with DCCR (n=63) showed improvement in HQ-CT score. The median C601 baseline HQ-CT score was 23, as compared to the median C602 week 13 HQ-CT score of 9, a 14-point reduction, demonstrating continued improvement. Improvement in various PWS related behaviors (anxiety, rigidity, compulsivity, aggression, etc.) was seen with DCCR treatment. The safety profile of DCCR remains consistent with the known safety profile of diazoxide and the prior experience with DCCR. No serious, unexpected reportable adverse events have been reported with DCCR in the program to date.

More than 100 patients continue to be treated with DCCR in C602, with more than 20 having been treated for more than a year.

“The results from this program continue to demonstrate DCCR’s beneficial impact on hyperphagia, the predominant symptom of PWS, other behaviors typical of PWS, as well as problems related to body composition, and a safety profile that is well understood,” said Dr. Miller, a Principal Investigator in the Soleno study. “The sum total of data presented to date suggest that DCCR, if approved, may be a safe and effective treatment option that can address both the behavioral and metabolic components of PWS. I look forward to continued progress in advancing DCCR as the first potentially approved treatment for key unmet needs associated with PWS, a devastating condition with life-threatening comorbidities.”