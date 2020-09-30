Reykjavik Energy - Green Bond Offering Results

Today, September 30 th 2020, Reykjavik Energy (OR; Orkuveita Reykjavikur) concluded its closed green bond offering in the series OR020934 GB and OR0180255 GB. The bonds pay a fixed real-interest rate with a semiannual annuity amortization schedule and have a final maturity on September 2 nd 2034 and February 18 th 2055 respectively.

OR020934 GB attracted bids amounting to ISK 2,430m at a yield of 0.60% - 0.71%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 1,850m at a yield of 0.63%. OR0180255 GB attracted bids amounting to ISK 2,300m at a yield of 0.99% - 1.04%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 1,850m at a yield of 1.02%.

Fossar Markets managed the process on behalf of OR. The green bond series will be listed on the Nasdaq Iceland Sustainable Bond market.

For further information please contact:

Ingvar Stefánsson, CFO, tel: +354 516 6100, email: ingvar.stefansson@or.is