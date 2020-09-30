 

PyroGenesis Comments on HPQ Silicon Resources’ News Release Announcing Potential Nano Powder Pre-Order

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX-V: PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company, (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powder, plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products, comments on HPQ Silicon Resources Inc’s (“HPQ”) press release earlier today1 announcing potential nano powder pre-order with major automobile manufacturer.

HPQ announced today that it has received a request for Spherical Nano Silicon powders to be produced by the PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor (“NSiR”) from a major automobile manufacturer which, when concluded, will represent the first pre-order for these powders.

PyroGenesis recently entered into an agreement with HPQ Nano Silicon Powders Inc (“HPQ NANO”), a wholly owned subsidiary of HPQ in which, amongst other things, PyroGenesis benefits from (i) a 10% royalty (“Royalty”) on HPQ NANO’s future sales (with set minimums), and (ii) the option to convert that Royalty at any time into a 50% ownership in HPQ NANO.

“To receive this type of validation mere weeks after signing a Development Agreement with HPQ Silicon, and mere days after a major Battery Conference, which highlighted the importance of such products, is astounding. We are excited to see HPQ NANO effectively taking pre-orders from giants in the industry who, based on our experience, are not in the habit of wasting their time,” said P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chairman of PyroGenesis. “This validates our recent decision to increase our ownership in HPQ which we believe, in due time, will become a significant contributor to our bottom line. Although this deal has not yet been concluded and, until it is completed there are risks that it may not be, it does confirm that we are on the right path, in the right industry, with the right products, and with the right partner.”

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (TSX-V: HPQ) is a Canadian producer of Innovative Silicon Solutions, based in Montreal, building a portfolio of unique high value specialty silicon products. Working with PyroGenesis, HPQ is developing:

  • The PUREVAP “Quartz Reduction Reactors” (QRR), an innovative process (patent pending), which will permit the one step transformation of quartz (SiO2) into high purity silicon (Si) at reduced costs, energy input, and carbon footprint that will propagate its considerable renewable energy potential;
  • The PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor (NSiR), a new proprietary process that can use different purities of silicon (Si) as feedstock, to make spherical silicon nanopowders and nanowires; HPQ is also working with industry leader Apollon Solar of France to use their patented process and develop a capability to produce commercially porous silicon (Si) wafers and porous silicon (Si) powders.

