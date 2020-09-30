 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.09.2020 / 21:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: QINO JB Ltd.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Josef
Last name(s): Blazicek
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PIERER Mobility AG

b) LEI
5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
50.00 EUR 45000 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
50.00 EUR 45000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
2020-09-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


30.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet: www.pierermobility.com

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S
 
End of News DGAP News Service

63033  30.09.2020 

