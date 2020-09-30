DGAP-DD PIERER Mobility AG english
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
a) Name
|Name and legal form:
|Pierer Industrie AG
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|DI
|First name:
|Stefan
|Last name(s):
|Pierer
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|PIERER Mobility AG
b) LEI
|5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|AT0000KTMI02
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|50.00 EUR
|59874 Units
|50.00 EUR
|20000 Units
|50.00 EUR
|30500 Units
|50.00 EUR
|40980 Units
|50.00 EUR
|40980 Units
|50.00 EUR
|40980 Units
|50.00 EUR
|40980 Units
|50.00 EUR
|35258 Units
|50.00 EUR
|47442 Units
|50.00 EUR
|32500 Units
|50.00 EUR
|20000 Units
|50.00 EUR
|27048 Units
|50.00 EUR
|35000 Units
|50.00 EUR
|60000 Units
|50.00 EUR
|80000 Units
|50.00 EUR
|5735 Units
|50.00 EUR
|10000 Units
|50.00 EUR
|5671 Units
|50.00 EUR
|13232 Units
|50.00 EUR
|5214 Units
|50.00 EUR
|45000 Units
|50.00 EUR
|41000 Units
