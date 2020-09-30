DMS Uncovers the Dramatic Effects of COVID-19 on the Higher Education Industry

2020 has been a year of unprecedented challenges. Within just a few short weeks, colleges and universities across the U.S. went from “education as usual” to a complete shift to distance learning, altering nearly every aspect of the higher education industry. According to “The Impact Of COVID-19 On Higher Education Demand” report by Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), trends such as the surging interest in advanced higher education degrees and the rising popularity of psychology programs amidst widespread distress may be direct results of the dramatic effects of COVID-19.

Data from the “The Impact Of COVID-19 On Higher Education Demand” report indicates that COVID-19-related effects, including uncertainty around the return to campuses, financial instability and sweeping distress have resulted in extensive changes surrounding prospective student interest in higher education. Substantial increases, during the period of January-June 2020, in student interest in online education, advanced degrees and higher education programs in psychology and education are among the top trends uncovered by DMS. Higher education marketing experts at DMS note that these trends will likely impact the future of higher education for enrollment professionals and digital marketers.

“COVID-19 has had dramatic impacts across numerous industries, including higher education,” said Cliff Libby, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Education for DMS. “Colleges and universities reacted to the pandemic, but their changes did not always align with the needs of prospective students. Coronavirus will create long-lasting changes for higher education, and institutions that thrive will be the ones that match their offerings with what prospective students want.”

According to “The Impact Of COVID-19 On Higher Education Demand,” throughout the spring, the possibility of returning to campuses remained a source of debate and concern. This uncertainty led to interest for online higher education programs growing by 10.5% year over year (YOY).

As many Americans feared unemployment and the graduating class of 2020 faced unprecedented challenges in securing jobs, many prospective students sought out advanced degrees. Doctorate degree interest climbed 10.3% YOY, while master’s degree interest rose 7.1%.

Americans also endured emotional challenges and increased rates of anxiety and depression during the first half of 2020, leading to a 24.2% spike in higher education psychology program interest YOY. In a similar vein, higher education programs for education experienced the second-highest jump in interest, rising 13.8% YOY.