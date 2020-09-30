Worldline and Ingenico announce that they have received today the merger control clearance from the European Commission for the planned acquisition of Ingenico.

This clearance is accompanied by Worldline's commitment to complete divestments limited to a few merchant acquiring portfolios of Ingenico in Austria and in Belgium and of Worldline in Luxembourg, representing annual revenue of approximately € 25 million.

These divestment commitments, limited to the few markets in which the combined group would have benefited, according to the European Commission, from a very important position, reflect the high complementarity of the two groups and are consistent with preliminary estimates.

As a result of the receipt of this decision, which constitutes the last expected approval of the transaction, the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) will announce the closing date of the tender offer for Ingenico securities.

