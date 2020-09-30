 

Gear4 Introduces Protective Cases for New Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 Phones

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2020, 21:27  |  55   |   |   

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gear4, a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company, today announced the Crystal Palace and Wembley Palette protective cases for the all-new Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 smartphones. The new lineup features integrated D3O technology to protect the Pixel smartphones from drops up to 13 feet1. The cases will bear the “Made for Google” accessories badge, indicating they have been designed by Gear4 for use with the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 and have been certified to meet Google’s compatibility standards.

“Our phones are essential in keeping us connected with our world,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president, marketing at ZAGG Brands. “Our top priority at Gear4 is to protect the devices that keep us engaged with the people that matter most, and to design cases that deliver unsurpassed drop protection while complementing our customer’s lifestyles.”

With integrated D3O technology, the Crystal Palace and Wembley Palette cases maintain a sleek and stylish profile and deliver the same drop protection of much thicker cases. With their thin build, the new cases from Gear4 also feature wireless charging capabilities for increased convenience.

Available Gear4 cases for the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 smartphones include:

  • Wembley Palette ($29.99) – Enhanced corner protection to provide 10-foot drop protection1 where it’s needed most. Available in a Smoke finish.
  • Crystal Palace ($39.99) – An ultra-protective transparent phone case with 13-foot drop protection1 and an anti-yellowing clear design with dye-transfer resistance. Available in a Clear finish.

Availability:
The Gear4 cases for the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are available now on Gear4.com, at Verizon stores nationwide, and verizonwireless.com with a limited lifetime warranty2.

For the latest updates about all new Gear4 products, upcoming events and promotions, follow Gear4 on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

1Based on ZAGG Brands internal testing
2Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions

D3O is a registered trademark of Design Blue Limited. Gear4, InvisibleShield, mophie, ZAGG, IFROGZ and HALO are trademarks of ZAGG. Google Pixel and “Made for Google” are trademarks of Google LLC. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About Gear4:
Founded in 2006, Gear4 is the No. 1 impact protection case brand in the U.K. In 2015, Gear4 partnered with D3O to create world-leading impact protection products for consumer electronics. Established in over 40 countries, Gear4 has a proven track record of creating world-leading products that have satisfied millions of consumers worldwide. Working to the impeccable standards of British engineering and innovation, Gear4 pride themselves on constantly delivering unique, well-designed products that protect your most precious devices. Gear4 products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and Target. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.Gear4.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.   

About ZAGG Brands:
ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield, mophie, ZAGG, IFROGZ, Gear4, and HALO brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com.

Media Contact:
Jeff DuBois
801-506-7336
jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com 

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25c6f574-93bb-4e4c ...
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ee372ff-d7fb-45d8 ...


Zagg Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
FenixOro Launches Drill Program at Abriaqui
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Holo Surgical Inc. and its ARAI Digital ...
CloudMD Grants Stock Options
Voting Rights and Capital
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor, BCX9930, Shows Clinical Benefit as Monotherapy Through 400 mg ...
FuelCell Energy Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock
EHang Unveils Heavy-lift AAV for Short-to-Medium-Haul Aerial Logistics
HPQ NANO Receives Request for Spherical Nano Silicon Material From Major Automobile Manufacturer; ...
Iterum Therapeutics Announces Positive Pre-NDA Meeting with FDA for Sulopenem for Treatment of ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
InvisibleShield Introduces Glass Screen Protection for the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 Smartphones
17.09.20
mophie unveils new wireless charging solutions
16.09.20
InvisibleShield Announces Screen Protection for the New Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, and Apple iPad Air