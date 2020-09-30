Gear4 Introduces Protective Cases for New Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 Phones

“Our phones are essential in keeping us connected with our world,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president, marketing at ZAGG Brands. “Our top priority at Gear4 is to protect the devices that keep us engaged with the people that matter most, and to design cases that deliver unsurpassed drop protection while complementing our customer’s lifestyles.”

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gear4 , a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company, today announced the Crystal Palace and Wembley Palette protective cases for the all-new Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 smartphones. The new lineup features integrated D3O technology to protect the Pixel smartphones from drops up to 13 feet 1 . The cases will bear the “Made for Google” accessories badge, indicating they have been designed by Gear4 for use with the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 and have been certified to meet Google’s compatibility standards.

With integrated D3O technology, the Crystal Palace and Wembley Palette cases maintain a sleek and stylish profile and deliver the same drop protection of much thicker cases. With their thin build, the new cases from Gear4 also feature wireless charging capabilities for increased convenience.

Available Gear4 cases for the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 smartphones include:

Wembley Palette ($29.99) – Enhanced corner protection to provide 10-foot drop protection 1 where it’s needed most. Available in a Smoke finish.

($29.99) – Enhanced corner protection to provide 10-foot drop protection where it’s needed most. Available in a Smoke finish. Crystal Palace ($39.99) – An ultra-protective transparent phone case with 13-foot drop protection1 and an anti-yellowing clear design with dye-transfer resistance. Available in a Clear finish.

Availability:

The Gear4 cases for the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are available now on Gear4.com, at Verizon stores nationwide, and verizonwireless.com with a limited lifetime warranty2.

1Based on ZAGG Brands internal testing

2Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions

D3O is a registered trademark of Design Blue Limited. Gear4, InvisibleShield, mophie, ZAGG, IFROGZ and HALO are trademarks of ZAGG. Google Pixel and “Made for Google” are trademarks of Google LLC. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About Gear4:

Founded in 2006, Gear4 is the No. 1 impact protection case brand in the U.K. In 2015, Gear4 partnered with D3O to create world-leading impact protection products for consumer electronics. Established in over 40 countries, Gear4 has a proven track record of creating world-leading products that have satisfied millions of consumers worldwide. Working to the impeccable standards of British engineering and innovation, Gear4 pride themselves on constantly delivering unique, well-designed products that protect your most precious devices. Gear4 products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and Target. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.Gear4.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About ZAGG Brands:

ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield, mophie, ZAGG, IFROGZ, Gear4, and HALO brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com.

