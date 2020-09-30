 

InvisibleShield Introduces Glass Screen Protection for the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 Smartphones

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvisibleShield, a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company and the leading global innovator in screen protection, today introduced Glass Elite VisionGuard+ and Glass Elite+ for the new Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 smartphones. InvisibleShield’s strongest tempered glass screen protector ever, the aluminosilicate glass in Glass Elite undergoes an ion exchange tempering process to increase surface compression and make it 4X stronger than traditional glass screen protectors1. The new products from InvisibleShield will bear the “Made for Google” accessories badge, indicating they have been designed by InvisibleShield for use with the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 smartphones and have been certified to meet Google’s compatibility standards.

Glass Elite VisionGuard+ and Glass Elite+ are infused with cutting edge Kastus technology that kills up to 95% of human coronavirus after 30 minutes, and up to 99.9% of Staph and E. coli surface bacteria2. Glass Elite VisionGuard+ includes Eyesafe technology that reduces exposure to potentially harmful high-energy visible (HEV) blue light emitted from mobile device screens and doesn’t change the screen’s colors or peak resolution. Both products feature ClearPrint, an oleophilic treatment exclusive to InvisibleShield that breaks up fingerprint oil to make smudges virtually disappear.

“Our Glass Elite products from InvisibleShield embody the next evolution in screen protection,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president, marketing for ZAGG Brands. “With unmatched strength and durability, they include features like blue light filtration that allow our customers to use technology more mindfully to protect their devices and enhance digital wellness.”

Availability:
InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard+ ($49.99) and Glass Elite+ ($39.99) for Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are available now on InvisibleShield.com and at Verizon, Best Buy, AT&T, and ZAGG franchise locations nationwide.

InvisibleShield backs its screen protectors with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device3. With more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide, InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S.4 and has set the industry standard for screen protection.

1Emtek Lab Testing, 11/9/2018
2InvisibleShield screen protection treated with Kastus technology has been tested by 3rd parties to ISO testing standards and kills up to 95% of human coronavirus after 30 minutes as well as up to 99.9% E. coli and Staph bacteria
3Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.
4The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Cell Phone Screen Protection, Based on Dollars and Units, Jan. 2017 July 2020.

InvisibleShield, the InvisibleShield logo, VisionGuard, and ClearPrint are trademarks of ZAGG Inc. Eyesafe is a trademark of Healthe LLC. Kastus is a trademark of Kastus Technologies Ltd. Google Pixel and Made for Google are trademarks of Google LLC. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About InvisibleShield
InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling industry standard and category creator for screen protection with more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide. Committed to empowering consumers to fearlessly enjoy their devices, InvisibleShield provides premium, lifetime protection against scratched, cracked and shattered screens through its military-grade solutions. InvisibleShield is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. InvisibleShield products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Walmart, Target, and Amazon.com. Visit InvisibleShield.com and follow us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

About ZAGG Brands
ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield, mophie, ZAGG, IFROGZ, Gear4, and HALO brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com.

