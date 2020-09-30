 

Cavu Resources Social App “SOKU” Takes Center Stage for Week Three of “The Facts Series”

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAVU Resources (OTC: CAVR), welcomes shareholders and those interested in learning more about Cavu Resources to participate in Week Three of "The Facts Series", tomorrow, Thursday, October 1st, at 4:00 pm EDT.

Soku, the pride of Cavu Resources CEO Bob Silver, will be on display. Shaun Fuller, Chief Development Officer, will provide a current technology update and give a LIVE end to end demo and app walkthrough.

Cavu Resources CEO, Bob Silver, will share the business behind the app Soku, the monetization model and what makes it different from all other chat apps. He will also discuss Soku's launch currently scheduled for April 20th, 2021.

“Having this past year to strengthen our app offering, fix bugs, redesign our UX, improve our backend and better position ourselves for long term success was a true blessing. When Covid-19 shut us down by restricting crowds, we weren’t able to launch. Our campus strategy, our planned music events, and our grass roots campaigns simply weren’t a possibility. But truly, we learned so much over this time. It was almost like someone said, ‘You weren’t ready, but you are now.’ We adjusted our plan and added a new second strategy because of Covid-19 and with or without Covid-19, we are prepared to launch April 20th, 2021.” Bob Silver – CEO Cavu Resources

We invite all of our shareholders and those interested in learning more about Cavu Resources Soku to participate in our call. Details below.

SoKu Update & Walkthrough 
Hosted by Shaun Fuller

https://cavuresources.my.webex.com/cavuresources.my/j.php?MTID=ma61c3b ...

Thursday, Oct 1, 2020 4:00 pm | 1 hour | (UTC-04:00) Eastern Time (US & Canada)
Meeting number: 126 463 6304
Password: dKyMApYr974 (35962797 from phones and video systems)

Join by video system
Dial 1264636304@webex.com
You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join by phone
+1-415-655-0001 US Toll
Access code: 126 463 6304

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other thing, statements regarding the offering, the expected gross proceeds, the expected use of proceeds and the expected closing of the offering. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell its products; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, marketing and distribution plans and strategies.

Please join us for these informative calls. For those interested in receiving direct communication and recorded copies of these calls, please email your contact information to info@kushamerica.com


