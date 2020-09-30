EANS-Total Voting Rights Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of the total number of voting rights according to art. 135 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total number of voting rights announcement transmitted by euro adhoc with
the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the
content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at the end of the
month September 2020 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 386307911
voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 1959757565. The change of total
voting rights is effective as of 30.09.2020.
additional (optional) statements:
Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at 30 September 2020
the total number of voting rights has been increased to 386,307,911 as a result
of the issuance of shares under the company's scrip dividend programme and the
issuance of shares as part of the remuneration package of the directors and a
member of the Group Executive Team, these issuances having been partly offset by
the acquisition of shares under the company's share buy-back programme. The
stated capital as of the same date is EUR 1,959,757,565 following the company's
dividend distribution of 30 September 2020.
Further inquiry note:
For further information:
FTI Consulting Inc.:
+44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland
Claire Turvey
Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4721735
OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
