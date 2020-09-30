 

DGAP-News MorphoSys Announces Departure of Jens Holstein, CFO, by Year End 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.09.2020, 22:03  |  43   |   |   

DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Personnel
MorphoSys Announces Departure of Jens Holstein, CFO, by Year End 2020 (news with additional features)

30.09.2020 / 22:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MorphoSys Announces Departure of Jens Holstein, CFO, by Year End 2020

PLANEGG/MUNICH, Germany, September 30, 2020 - MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and one of the leaders in antibody, protein and peptide technologies, today announced that Jens Holstein, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has decided to step down as CFO and member of the company's Management Board, effective December 31, 2020. Mr. Holstein will continue in his role through the end of the year to ensure an orderly transition. The company has commenced a search process to identify the future chief financial officer.

"Jens Holstein has been truly instrumental in building MorphoSys to a fully integrated biopharma company, providing valuable medicines to patients suffering from serious diseases. Since joining in 2011, Jens' numerous contributions added substantially to making the company the success story that it is today. He leaves MorphoSys in a position, operationally and financially, which will allow us to continue providing much needed therapies in the years to come", said Marc Cluzel, M.D., Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MorphoSys. "I understand his wish for new challenges and on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank him for his excellent contribution and wish him all the best for the future."

Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys, added, "It has been a pleasure for me to work with Jens since I joined the company a year ago. With his deep technical knowledge and business acumen, he provided significant value to our Executive Committee. On behalf of the Executive Team and the entire organization I would like to thank him for his dedication to MorphoSys and the patients we serve, and wish him all the best for his journey ahead."

Seite 1 von 4
Morphosys Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Morphosys: Setzen auf marktreife Partnerprojekte und dicke Meilensteine
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics Establish Supply and Distribution Agreements for RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Covestro übernimmt den Geschäftsbereich Resins & Functional Materials (RFM) von DSM
DGAP-News: UMT Group publishes Annual Report 2019: Revenues and earnings significantly improved - further ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Covestro to acquire the Resins & Functional Materials business (RFM) from DSM
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2020 - dynamische Zuwächse trotz ...
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung Deposit Solutions startet Zinsportal in USA
FinLab AG: Deposit Solutions, a FinLab Portfolio Company, Launches in the U.S.
DGAP-News: niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group auf Wachstumskurs
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Pre-Stabilization-Notice
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Im ersten Halbjahr 2020 hoch profitables Kerngeschäft und erfolgreicher ...
DGAP-DD: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces switch in management and board positions as from 1 October ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
DGAP-News: Jens Holstein, CFO von MorphoSys, erklärt seinen Rücktritt zum Jahresende 2020 (deutsch)
30.09.20
DGAP-News: Jens Holstein, CFO von MorphoSys, erklärt seinen Rücktritt zum Jahresende 2020
30.09.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt MORPHOSYS auf 'Neutral'
30.09.20
JPMORGAN belässt MORPHOSYS auf 'Overweight'
25.09.20
Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) und MorphoSys (MOR) zum Wochenschluss versöhnlich
25.09.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt MORPHOSYS auf 'Neutral'
24.09.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) unter Druck, Qiagen (QIA) behauptet
24.09.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: MorphoSys AG (deutsch)
23.09.20
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) erholt, US-Sektor durchwachsen
23.09.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt MORPHOSYS auf 'Neutral'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:12 Uhr
9.018
Morphosys: Setzen auf marktreife Partnerprojekte und dicke Meilensteine
14.09.20
142
BRYAN GARNIER belässt MORPHOSYS auf 'Buy'
06.08.20
637
MorphoSys | Ausbruch aus der mehrjährigen Seitwärtsrange
01.08.20
979
MORPHOSYS -Schwellenmitteilungen-Tabelle / Analysten-Tabelle / Charts
06.05.20
772
Morphosys – fachliche Überlegungen zur Entwicklungspipeline