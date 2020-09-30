MorphoSys Announces Departure of Jens Holstein, CFO, by Year End 2020

PLANEGG/MUNICH, Germany, September 30, 2020 - MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and one of the leaders in antibody, protein and peptide technologies, today announced that Jens Holstein, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has decided to step down as CFO and member of the company's Management Board, effective December 31, 2020. Mr. Holstein will continue in his role through the end of the year to ensure an orderly transition. The company has commenced a search process to identify the future chief financial officer.

"Jens Holstein has been truly instrumental in building MorphoSys to a fully integrated biopharma company, providing valuable medicines to patients suffering from serious diseases. Since joining in 2011, Jens' numerous contributions added substantially to making the company the success story that it is today. He leaves MorphoSys in a position, operationally and financially, which will allow us to continue providing much needed therapies in the years to come", said Marc Cluzel, M.D., Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MorphoSys. "I understand his wish for new challenges and on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank him for his excellent contribution and wish him all the best for the future."

Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys, added, "It has been a pleasure for me to work with Jens since I joined the company a year ago. With his deep technical knowledge and business acumen, he provided significant value to our Executive Committee. On behalf of the Executive Team and the entire organization I would like to thank him for his dedication to MorphoSys and the patients we serve, and wish him all the best for his journey ahead."