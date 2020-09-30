Lattice CrossLink-NX FPGA Wins 2020 Electronics Industry Award
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced the Lattice CrossLink-NX FPGA was named Embedded Solution Product of the Year at the Electronics Industry Awards (EIA), an influential annual event for the electronics sector that recognizes outstanding people, products, and business practices at the forefront of innovation. CrossLink-NX FPGAs deliver the best-in-class low power consumption, small form factor, reliability, and performance that developers need to create innovative embedded vision and AI solutions for compute, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets.
Niamh Marriott, Editor of Components in Electronics (CIE) magazine and one of the judges of the 2020 EIA, said, “Congratulations to Lattice Semiconductor on their win for the Embedded Solution Product of the Year. This entry was consistently marked high by our industry judging panel, who recognized the innovation and smart design of the product and the many different solutions it can provide for. Ultimately, it was chosen as the best in its category for its versatility, and for the big impact it has had upon the industry since its launch. A well-deserved win!”
The CrossLink-NX family was designed using the Lattice Nexus platform, the industry’s only low power FPGA platform using a 28 nm FD-SOI manufacturing process. The Nexus platform features a Lattice-designed FPGA fabric architecture optimized for low power operation in a small form factor. In addition to the CrossLink-NX, Lattice also offers Certus-NX, a low-power FPGA targeting more general-purpose applications that was also developed on the Nexus platform.
Gordon Hands, Director of Product Marketing at Lattice, said, “On behalf of the entire team involved in the development of CrossLink-NX, I thank the EIA judges for this recognition of the innovative thinking and hard work that made the CrossLink-NX family of FPGAs possible. We look forward to releasing additional Nexus FPGAs as Lattice continues to execute against its mission to be the market leader in low power programmability.”
Key features of the CrossLink-NX include:
- Low power - built on the Lattice Nexus FPGA platform, CrossLink-NX provides up to a 75 percent reduction in power consumption compared to competing FPGAs of a similar class.
- High reliability - CrossLink-NX has a Soft Error Rate (SER) up to 100 times lower than similar FPGAs in its class, making it a compelling solution for mission critical applications that must operate safely and reliably. The initial CrossLink-NX device is designed to support ruggedized environments found in outdoor, industrial, and automotive applications.
- Performance - CrossLink-NX delivers enhanced performance enabled by three key elements:
- Fast I/O support - CrossLink-NX FPGAs are well-suited for embedded vision applications thanks to support for multiple fast I/Os, including MIPI, PCIe and DDR3 memory.
- Instant on performance – to better support applications where a long system boot time is unacceptable, such as industrial motor control, CrossLink-NX enables ultra-fast I/O configuration in 3 ms and total device configuration in less than 15 ms.
- High memory to logic ratio - to efficiently power AI inferencing in Edge devices, CrossLink-NX features 170 bits of memory for every logic cell, the highest memory to logic ratio in its class, providing 2x the performance compared to prior generations.
- Small form factor – to support customer system miniaturization, the first CrossLink-NX device is available in a 6 x 6 mm form factor which is up to ten times smaller than similar competing FPGAs in its class.
- Software tools and IP – in addition to its new Lattice Radiant 2.1 design software, Lattice offers a robust library of popular IP cores including interfaces like MIPI D-PHY, PCIe, SGMII and OpenLDI, and demos for common embedded vision applications such as 4:1 image sensor aggregation.
For more information, please visit www.latticesemi.com/CrossLink-NX.
