Lattice CrossLink-NX FPGA Wins 2020 Electronics Industry Award

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced the Lattice CrossLink-NX FPGA was named Embedded Solution Product of the Year at the Electronics Industry Awards (EIA), an influential annual event for the electronics sector that recognizes outstanding people, products, and business practices at the forefront of innovation. CrossLink-NX FPGAs deliver the best-in-class low power consumption, small form factor, reliability, and performance that developers need to create innovative embedded vision and AI solutions for compute, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets.

Niamh Marriott, Editor of Components in Electronics (CIE) magazine and one of the judges of the 2020 EIA, said, “Congratulations to Lattice Semiconductor on their win for the Embedded Solution Product of the Year. This entry was consistently marked high by our industry judging panel, who recognized the innovation and smart design of the product and the many different solutions it can provide for. Ultimately, it was chosen as the best in its category for its versatility, and for the big impact it has had upon the industry since its launch. A well-deserved win!”