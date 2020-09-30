Theratechnologies to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual NASH Investor Conference on October 5

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that Dr. Christian Marsolais, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual NASH Investor Conference on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of his presentation will be accessible at https://journey.ct.events/view/2ae02d3e-4e70-4522-bbba-b3fdb9b57e35. A replay of the webcast will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live event.