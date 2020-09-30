 

G1 Therapeutics Announces Chief Executive Officer Succession Plan

- Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D., G1’s first Chief Executive Officer, to serve as senior advisor and remain member of the G1 Board of Directors

- Jack Bailey to succeed Dr. Velleca as Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2021

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a company whose mission is to deliver innovative therapies that improve the lives of people with cancer, today announced that effective January 1, 2021, Mark Velleca, M.D. Ph.D., will transition to the role of senior advisor and continue to serve as a member of the G1 Board of Directors. John (“Jack”) Bailey, a member of the company’s board, has been named as G1’s next Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Bailey has nearly thirty years of commercial pharmaceutical experience and an in-depth understanding of healthcare market dynamics and the evolution of value-based healthcare systems in the U.S. He has extensive experience successfully guiding the launch and growth of multiple pharmaceutical products. Most recently, Mr. Bailey served as President of GlaxoSmithKline’s pharmaceuticals and vaccines business in the U.S., with responsibility for commercialization efforts across the company’s oncology, immunology/rare disease, respiratory and vaccines portfolios. Earlier in his career, he held various senior leadership positions at Eli Lilly and Company. Mr. Bailey was appointed to the G1 Board of Directors in March 2020. He also serves on the board of Emergo Therapeutics and is a past member of the Board of Directors of PhRMA, the pharmaceutical industry trade association, and the North Carolina Biotechnology Center.

Dr. Velleca has served as G1’s chief executive officer since 2014, joining after its Series A round of venture financing. During this time, he has overseen the successful growth and evolution of G1 from a discovery organization to a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company anticipating the commercialization of its lead investigational therapy, trilaciclib, in early 2021.

“Since moving trilaciclib from the lab into clinical trials in 2014, up through FDA’s granting of Breakthrough Therapy Designation in 2019 and Priority Review of our NDA in 2020, G1 has demonstrated the ability to successfully advance innovative products that benefit patients with cancer. The board and I believe this moment is the right time to institute a leadership transition. Having worked closely with Jack on the board, I am confident he is the right person to lead this remarkable organization into and through its next chapter,” said Dr. Velleca. “It has been incredibly rewarding to work alongside this highly talented group of committed professionals for the past six years, and I look forward to continuing my engagement with the company as a board member and senior advisor. I am certain that Jack, together with the leadership team and entire company, will deliver on our vision of improving cancer care and building a successful commercial enterprise.”

