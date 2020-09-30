 

The Korea Fund, Inc. Announces a Public Call with the Portfolio Manager

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KF) announced today a public portfolio manager call, in conjunction with the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on October 21, 2020.

Chris Leung, CFA, lead portfolio manager of The Korea Fund, Inc., will present an economic update on the Korean market, its development and outlook. Mr. Leung, a senior portfolio manager with Allianz Global Investors, is a country specialist for Korea and has primary responsibility for managing the firm’s Korean strategies. He has 25 years of investment-industry experience.

In order to attend the call, please click on the link below to register. The call can be accessed both online and by phone. By registering in advance of the session, you will receive a confirmation email with call access information and a calendar invite for the call.

Click here to register

Individuals attending the call will be provided with the opportunity to ask questions following the presentation.

The call will be available for replay following the meeting. To learn more about The Korea Fund, Inc. please visit the Fund’s website at www.thekoreafund.com.

About Allianz Global Investors

Allianz Global Investors is a leading active asset manager with 760 investment professionals in 25 offices worldwide and managing $604 billion in assets for individuals, families and institutions.

Active is the most important word in our vocabulary. Active is how we create and share value with clients. We believe in solving, not selling, and in adding value beyond pure economic gain. We invest for the long term, employing our innovative investment expertise and global resources. Our goal is to ensure a superior experience for our clients, wherever they are based and whatever their investment needs.

Active is: Allianz Global Investors

Data as of June 30, 2020

The Korea Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through investing primarily in equity securities trading on the Korean stock exchanges. Its shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “KF.”

Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC is the Fund’s investment manager. Investment in closed-end funds involves risks. Additional risks are associated with international investing, such as currency fluctuation, government regulations, economic changes and differences in liquidity, which may increase the volatility of your investment. Foreign securities markets generally exhibit greater price volatility and are less liquid than the U.S. market. Additionally, this Fund focuses its investments in certain geographical regions, thereby increasing its vulnerability to developments in that region. All of these factors potentially subject the Fund’s shares to greater price volatility. The NAV of the Fund will fluctuate with the value of the underlying securities. Closed-end funds trade on their market value, not NAV, and closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their NAV.

The Fund’s daily New York Stock Exchange closing market price and NAV per share, as well as other information, including updated portfolio statistics and performance are available at www.thekoreafund.com or by calling the Fund’s stockholder servicing agent at (800) 254-5197.

Statements made in this release that look forward in time involve risks and uncertainties and are forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the adverse effect from a decline in the securities markets or a decline in the Fund’s performance, a general downturn in the economy, competition from other companies, changes in government policy or regulation, inability to attract or retain key employees, inability to implement its operating strategy and/or acquisition strategy, and unforeseen costs and other effects related to legal proceedings or investigations of governmental and self-regulatory organizations.

This announcement is not an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell shares of the Fund or a prospectus, circular or representation intended for use in the purchase or sale of Fund shares.

Fund shares are not FDIC-insured and are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, any bank. Fund shares involve investment risk, including possible loss of principal.

