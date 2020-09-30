OneMain Financial Extends Relief to Customers Impacted by Hurricane Sally

“OneMain was built on the premise of helping people in difficult situations, and we are sympathetic to the hardships our customers in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi are facing as a result of Hurricane Sally,” said Gary Fulk, Senior Managing Director at OneMain Financial. “We want to help affected customers and encourage them to contact us if they need assistance with their loans.”

OneMain Financial has implemented a Borrower’s Assistance program to provide relief to customers affected by Hurricane Sally in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi. The program, which went into effect Sept. 25, 2020, will give eligible customers options, including deferring loan payments. The program is slated to end Oct. 26, 2020 and includes eligible customers in six Alabama counties, eight Florida counties and one Mississippi county.

OneMain currently has more than 130 branches across the three states, employing almost 600 people. The company services about 226,200 customer accounts with outstanding receivables of more than $1.6 billion in the three states combined.

In addition to a possible deferment, the program ensures that eligible borrowers who have contacted a OneMain representative and been accepted into the program do not incur additional costs, including late fees and returned payment fees, due to program adjustments.

For more information, customers should visit OneMainFinancial.com or call 844-791-3990 to discuss assistance options.

About OneMain Financial

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With almost 1,500 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its 8,700 team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work. For additional information, please visit OneMainFinancial.com.

