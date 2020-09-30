 

Performant Financial to Present at October 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2020   

Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT), (the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States, today announced that it will participate in a virtual presentation and fireside chat at the October 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference on October 6, 2020 at 4:00pm ET (1:00pm PT). Lisa Im, Chief Executive Officer, Simeon Kohl, Senior Vice President of Healthcare and Rohit Ramchandani, Vice President of Finance and Strategy will participate in the discussion.

Performant is excited to further highlight our strategic growth avenues that will continue to build on our 76% YoY growth in Healthcare market revenues for 1H FY2020, coming off a year with 66% YoY growth in Healthcare market revenues.

A webcast of the presentation will be posted under the events and presentations section of Performant’s investor relations website, and can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2520/37804 or www.lythampartners.com/virtual. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings. To arrange a meeting, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or visit www.lythampartners.com/virtual.

About Performant

Performant helps government and commercial organizations enhance revenue and contain costs by preventing, identifying and recovering waste, improper payments and defaulted assets. Performant is a leading provider of these services in several industries, including healthcare, student loans and government. Performant has been providing recovery audit services for over ten years to both commercial and government clients, including serving as a Recovery Auditor for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Powered by a proprietary analytic platform and workflow technology, Performant also provides professional services related to the recovery effort, including reporting capabilities, support services, customer care and stakeholder training programs meant to mitigate future instances of improper payments. Founded in 1976, Performant is headquartered in Livermore, California.

