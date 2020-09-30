 

Blue Apron Appoints Four New Directors with Significant E-Commerce, Marketing, Direct-to-Consumer, Digital Media, Operations, and Finance Leadership and Expertise

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 22:05  |  60   |   |   

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) today announced that it has appointed four new members to its Board of Directors with deep experience and new perspectives relevant to Blue Apron’s business and operations, effective October 15, 2020. The refreshed board will support the company as it continues to execute its strategies to drive growth and enhance shareholder value. Specifically, the four new directors bring to the Board extensive, proven experience in e-commerce, marketing and direct-to-consumer, digital media, operations and finance. Following these appointments, a majority of the company’s Board will continue to be independent directors.

The new directors joining the Board next month are:

  • Jennifer Carr-Smith, former CEO of Peapod and leader at Groupon with 25 years of experience in digital and e-commerce operations;
  • Peter Faricy, former CEO of Discovery Direct-to-Consumer and leader of Amazon Marketplace with deep direct-to-consumer and scale expertise;
  • Brenda Freeman, CEO of Arteza and a seasoned digital transformation leader with 23 years of experience in e-commerce and marketing; and
  • Barry Salzberg, former CEO of Deloitte and former professor at Columbia Business School with 40 years of leadership, finance and accounting experience.

In connection with the appointment of the four new directors, Blue Apron also announced the resignations of Brian Kelley, Tracy Britt Cool, Julie Bradley and Gary Hirshberg from the Board, effective October 15, 2020.

The company expects the refreshed Board’s skills and record of success will support the next phase of Blue Apron’s growth strategy as the company continues to invest in its product and marketing to build further operating momentum. The company remains focused on providing customers variety, flexibility and healthier options with recent efforts, including testing the ability for customers to order multiple boxes per week and plans to launch a range of new recipe customization options in the fourth quarter.

Matt Salzberg, Blue Apron co-founder and Chairman of the Board, commented, “I am proud Blue Apron has attracted such talented new board members who have the experience and accomplishments to further advance the company’s operating and financial performance. Combined with the company's recent achievement of year-over-year growth in the second quarter and the strengthening of our balance sheet, I am confident we are well positioned to enhance shareholder value. The Board unanimously approved our Board refresh process. Brian, Tracy, Julie and Gary have each been an incredible asset to us the last several years and I want to thank them for their hard work, counsel and contributions.”

Seite 1 von 5
Blue Apron Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Europcar Mobility Group partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Europcar brand
Velodyne Lidar Announces Inaugural Trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market
Gilead Sciences Presents Data From HIV Research and Development Programs at HIV Glasgow 2020
Energous Receives FCC Approval, Extending Charging Zone to Up to 1 Meter for Groundbreaking ...
Roxgold Reports 77.2 GPT Over 6.0 Metres in Near-Surface Drilling at 55 Zone, Yaramoko Mine Complex
Elanco Announces Restructuring to Drive Synergies From Bayer Animal Health Acquisition
Aptorum Group Announces Pricing of $9.0 Million Public Offering
Verastem Oncology Announces Closing of COPIKTRA (duvelisib) Sale to Secura Bio
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results