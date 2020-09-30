Blue Apron Appoints Four New Directors with Significant E-Commerce, Marketing, Direct-to-Consumer, Digital Media, Operations, and Finance Leadership and Expertise

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) today announced that it has appointed four new members to its Board of Directors with deep experience and new perspectives relevant to Blue Apron’s business and operations, effective October 15, 2020. The refreshed board will support the company as it continues to execute its strategies to drive growth and enhance shareholder value. Specifically, the four new directors bring to the Board extensive, proven experience in e-commerce, marketing and direct-to-consumer, digital media, operations and finance. Following these appointments, a majority of the company’s Board will continue to be independent directors.

Jennifer Carr-Smith, former CEO of Peapod and leader at Groupon with 25 years of experience in digital and e-commerce operations;

Peter Faricy, former CEO of Discovery Direct-to-Consumer and leader of Amazon Marketplace with deep direct-to-consumer and scale expertise;

Brenda Freeman, CEO of Arteza and a seasoned digital transformation leader with 23 years of experience in e-commerce and marketing; and

Barry Salzberg, former CEO of Deloitte and former professor at Columbia Business School with 40 years of leadership, finance and accounting experience.

In connection with the appointment of the four new directors, Blue Apron also announced the resignations of Brian Kelley, Tracy Britt Cool, Julie Bradley and Gary Hirshberg from the Board, effective October 15, 2020.

The company expects the refreshed Board’s skills and record of success will support the next phase of Blue Apron’s growth strategy as the company continues to invest in its product and marketing to build further operating momentum. The company remains focused on providing customers variety, flexibility and healthier options with recent efforts, including testing the ability for customers to order multiple boxes per week and plans to launch a range of new recipe customization options in the fourth quarter.

Matt Salzberg, Blue Apron co-founder and Chairman of the Board, commented, “I am proud Blue Apron has attracted such talented new board members who have the experience and accomplishments to further advance the company’s operating and financial performance. Combined with the company's recent achievement of year-over-year growth in the second quarter and the strengthening of our balance sheet, I am confident we are well positioned to enhance shareholder value. The Board unanimously approved our Board refresh process. Brian, Tracy, Julie and Gary have each been an incredible asset to us the last several years and I want to thank them for their hard work, counsel and contributions.”