 

Houston Methodist and One Medical Announce Partnership Focused on Seamless Coordinated Care

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2020, 22:05  |  59   |   |   

One Medical plans to bring its technology-powered primary care model to Houston

HOUSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a shared commitment to transforming the healthcare experience, Houston Methodist, named by U.S. News & World Report as the number one hospital in Texas, and One Medical, a leading national technology-powered primary care organization, will partner to deliver seamless coordinated care in the Houston metropolitan area.

The partnership will provide Houston area residents access to One Medical’s modernized primary care model, which will support seamless access to Houston Methodist’s network of highly ranked specialists, ambulatory facilities and hospitals. One Medical’s membership-based model provides on-demand, 24/7 access to telehealth services, paired with convenient in-person care. In addition to a direct-to-consumer membership, more than 7,000 employers have sponsored memberships on behalf of their workforce. Together, the two organizations will aim to achieve greater clinical integration and deliver exceptional value to consumers and employers.

“Partnering with One Medical is a great opportunity for Houston Methodist and for the community,” said Marc Boom, M.D., president and CEO of Houston Methodist “We share a vision to provide outstanding care to our community and to transform health care—while always putting the patient first. This new partnership helps advance our important goal of expanding the reach of our primary care.”

The Houston, Texas region is One Medical’s 17th planned market entry, following its arrival in Atlanta, Georgia, Portland, Oregon, and Orange County, California this year and in addition to its anticipated entry into Austin, Texas, Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, Columbus, Ohio, and eastern Wisconsin.

“We’re delighted to partner with Houston Methodist to offer an unrivaled patient care experience and seamless coordinated care across primary and specialty settings to help deliver the highest levels of value to consumers and employers,” said Amir Dan Rubin, Chair & CEO at One Medical. “Working with one of the nation’s premier health systems in one of the nation’s largest cities further advances One Medical’s mission of transforming health care for all through a human-centered and technology-powered model.”

Seite 1 von 3
1Life Healthcare Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
FenixOro Launches Drill Program at Abriaqui
CloudMD Grants Stock Options
Voting Rights and Capital
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor, BCX9930, Shows Clinical Benefit as Monotherapy Through 400 mg ...
FuelCell Energy Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock
EHang Unveils Heavy-lift AAV for Short-to-Medium-Haul Aerial Logistics
HPQ NANO Receives Request for Spherical Nano Silicon Material From Major Automobile Manufacturer; ...
Iterum Therapeutics Announces Positive Pre-NDA Meeting with FDA for Sulopenem for Treatment of ...
Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta NDA
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.09.20
1Life Healthcare (One Medical) Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
09.09.20
Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, One Medical Announce Partnership
02.09.20
2 Pandemie-Aktien, die dich reich machen könnten