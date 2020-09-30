 

Lam Research Corporation Announces September 2020 Quarter Financial Conference Call

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) today announced that the company will host its quarterly financial conference call and webcast on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Webcast: To access the webcast, visit the Investors section of Lam’s web site at http://www.lamresearch.com and click on the Investors/Investors Overview/Events & Presentations section to view the details.
   
Replay Information:  A webcast replay will be available on the Lam Research website approximately three hours after the conference call concludes.
   
Contact Information:  Lam Research Investor Relations Department.  Investor.relations@lamresearch.com, 510-572-1615.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world's leading semiconductor companies, we combine superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500 company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-F)

Ram Ganesh
Investor Relations
(510) 572-1615
Email: investor.relations@lamresearch.com


