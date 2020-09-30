 

Selecta Biosciences and Sobi Announce Topline Data of SEL-212 from the Phase 2 COMPARE Trial Supporting the Potential for Important Clinical Improvement in Patients with Chronic Refractory Gout

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2020, 22:15  |  83   |   |   

All data consistent with stronger performance of SEL-212 versus pegloticase

Numerically higher response rate for SEL-212 versus pegloticase during primary endpoint of months 3 and 6 combined; statistically significant higher response rate for SEL-212 versus pegloticase during month 3

Statistically significant greater overall reduction in mean serum uric acid (SUA) levels in SEL-212 versus pegloticase

Patients with tophi showed a substantially higher overall response rate for SEL-212 versus pegloticase and a statistically significant overall reduction in mean SUA levels for SEL-212 versus pegloticase

Data demonstrate both SEL-212 and pegloticase were well-tolerated

Data support commenced Phase 3 DISSOLVE program

Selecta to host conference call today at 5:30 p.m. ET

WATERTOWN, Mass. and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi) (STO:SOBI), today announced topline data for the Phase 2 COMPARE trial comparing the efficacy of SEL-212, a combination of Selecta’s ImmTOR immune tolerance platform and a therapeutic uricase enzyme (pegadricase), to pegloticase (KRYSTEXXA), the currently approved uricase in the US, for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Per FDA guidance on Statistical Considerations for Clinical Trials During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (June 2020), the statistical analysis plan was modified and submitted to FDA prior to database lock to address the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on statistical analysis. This was necessary due to increased protocol deviations in the intention-to-treat (ITT) population observed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Data are therefore presented per protocol (PP*) and ITT.

Topline results from the Phase 2 COMPARE trial are as follows:

  • SEL-212 showed a numerically higher response rate on the primary endpoint during months 3 and 6 combined, but did not meet the primary endpoint of statistical superiority: SUA < 6 mg/dL for at least 80% of the time during months 3 and 6 combined: 59% SEL-212 versus 46% pegloticase, PP, p=0.056, 53% SEL-212 versus 46% pegloticase, ITT, p=0.181.

  • Statistically significant higher response rate of SEL-212 during month 3: SUA < 6 mg/dL for at least 80% of the time during month 3: PP: 70% SEL-212 versus 51% pegloticase, p=0.019, ITT: 70% SEL-212 versus 54% pegloticase, p=0.017.
    Seite 1 von 6
    Selecta Biosciences Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
FenixOro Launches Drill Program at Abriaqui
CloudMD Grants Stock Options
Voting Rights and Capital
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor, BCX9930, Shows Clinical Benefit as Monotherapy Through 400 mg ...
FuelCell Energy Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock
EHang Unveils Heavy-lift AAV for Short-to-Medium-Haul Aerial Logistics
HPQ NANO Receives Request for Spherical Nano Silicon Material From Major Automobile Manufacturer; ...
Iterum Therapeutics Announces Positive Pre-NDA Meeting with FDA for Sulopenem for Treatment of ...
Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta NDA
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
Selecta Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
23.09.20
First Patient Randomized in the Phase 3 DISSOLVE Clinical Program of SEL-212 for Chronic Refractory Gout
08.09.20
Selecta Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
01.09.20
Selecta Biosciences Secures Up To $35 Million Debt Financing with Oxford Finance LLC and Silicon Valley Bank

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
14
Selecta Biosciences (SELB) - Big Deal mit SOBI