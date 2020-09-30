Selecta Biosciences and Sobi Announce Topline Data of SEL-212 from the Phase 2 COMPARE Trial Supporting the Potential for Important Clinical Improvement in Patients with Chronic Refractory Gout
All data consistent with stronger performance of SEL-212 versus pegloticase
Numerically higher response rate for SEL-212 versus pegloticase during primary endpoint of months 3 and 6 combined; statistically significant higher response rate for SEL-212 versus pegloticase during month 3
Statistically significant greater overall reduction in mean serum uric acid (SUA) levels in SEL-212 versus pegloticase
Patients with tophi showed a substantially higher overall response rate for SEL-212 versus pegloticase and a statistically significant overall reduction in mean SUA levels for SEL-212 versus pegloticase
Data demonstrate both SEL-212 and pegloticase were well-tolerated
Data support commenced Phase 3 DISSOLVE program
WATERTOWN, Mass. and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi) (STO:SOBI), today announced topline data for the Phase 2 COMPARE trial comparing the efficacy of SEL-212, a combination of Selecta’s ImmTOR immune tolerance platform and a therapeutic uricase enzyme (pegadricase), to pegloticase (KRYSTEXXA), the currently approved uricase in the US, for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
Per FDA guidance on Statistical Considerations for Clinical Trials During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (June 2020), the statistical analysis plan was modified and submitted to FDA prior to database lock to address the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on statistical analysis. This was necessary due to increased protocol deviations in the intention-to-treat (ITT) population observed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Data are therefore presented per protocol (PP*) and ITT.
Topline results from the Phase 2 COMPARE trial are as follows:
SEL-212 showed a numerically higher response rate on the primary endpoint during months 3 and 6
combined, but did not meet the primary endpoint of statistical superiority: SUA < 6 mg/dL for at least 80% of the time during months 3 and 6 combined: 59% SEL-212
versus 46% pegloticase, PP, p=0.056, 53% SEL-212 versus 46% pegloticase, ITT, p=0.181.
Statistically significant higher response rate of SEL-212 during month 3: SUA < 6 mg/dL for at least 80% of the time during
month 3: PP: 70% SEL-212 versus 51% pegloticase, p=0.019, ITT: 70% SEL-212 versus 54% pegloticase, p=0.017.
