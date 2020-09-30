Selecta Biosciences and Sobi Announce Topline Data of SEL-212 from the Phase 2 COMPARE Trial Supporting the Potential for Important Clinical Improvement in Patients with Chronic Refractory Gout

Statistically significant greater overall reduction in mean serum uric acid (SUA) levels in SEL-212 versus pegloticase

Numerically higher response rate for SEL-212 versus pegloticase during primary endpoint of months 3 and 6 combined; statistically significant higher response rate for SEL-212 versus pegloticase during month 3

Patients with tophi showed a substantially higher overall response rate for SEL-212 versus pegloticase and a statistically significant overall reduction in mean SUA levels for SEL-212 versus pegloticase

Data demonstrate both SEL-212 and pegloticase were well-tolerated

Data support commenced Phase 3 DISSOLVE program

WATERTOWN, Mass. and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi) (STO:SOBI), today announced topline data for the Phase 2 COMPARE trial comparing the efficacy of SEL-212, a combination of Selecta’s ImmTOR immune tolerance platform and a therapeutic uricase enzyme (pegadricase), to pegloticase (KRYSTEXXA), the currently approved uricase in the US, for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Per FDA guidance on Statistical Considerations for Clinical Trials During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (June 2020), the statistical analysis plan was modified and submitted to FDA prior to database lock to address the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on statistical analysis. This was necessary due to increased protocol deviations in the intention-to-treat (ITT) population observed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Data are therefore presented per protocol (PP*) and ITT.

Topline results from the Phase 2 COMPARE trial are as follows: