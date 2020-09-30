TechnipFMC Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Teleconference Schedule

To participate in the conference call, you may call any of the following telephone numbers approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) will issue its third quarter 2020 earnings release after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. The Company will also host its third quarter 2020 earnings release teleconference on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. London time (8 a.m. New York time).

An audio replay of the call will be available online at approximately 8 p.m. London time (3 p.m. New York time) on October 22, 2020.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in the energy industry, delivering projects, products, technologies and services. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our customers’ project economics.

Organized in three business segments — Subsea, Surface Technologies and Technip Energies — we are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our customers in developing their energy resources and in their positioning to meet the energy transition challenge.

Each of our approximately 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of project execution, purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website www.TechnipFMC.com as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

