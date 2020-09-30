O’Shares Investment Advisers, LLC to Transfer Exchange Listing for O’Shares ETFs

O’Shares Investment Advisers, LLC (O’Shares) announced today plans to transfer the listing of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF, O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF, O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF and O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF, from NYSE Arca to Cboe Global Markets. The transfer is expected to take place on or about October 19, 2020. No shareholder action is required as a result of this change, nor is the transfer to have any effect on the trading of the funds’ shares.

O’Shares Investments provides ETFs for long-term wealth management, with an emphasis on quality across our family of ETFs. The O’Shares ETFs are designed for investors with objectives ranging from wealth preservation and income to growth and capital appreciation. Each O’Shares ETF reflects our rules-based investment philosophy, including quality as an important characteristic. O’Shares ETFs are all managed according to rules-based indexes.

For more Information please contact info@oshares.com

O’Shares ETFs: OUSA | OUSM | OGIG | OEUR

