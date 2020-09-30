 

O’Shares Investment Advisers, LLC to Transfer Exchange Listing for O’Shares ETFs

O’Shares Investment Advisers, LLC (O’Shares) announced today plans to transfer the listing of O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF, O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF, O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF and O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF, from NYSE Arca to Cboe Global Markets. The transfer is expected to take place on or about October 19, 2020. No shareholder action is required as a result of this change, nor is the transfer to have any effect on the trading of the funds’ shares.

O’Shares ETF Investments

O’Shares Investments provides ETFs for long-term wealth management, with an emphasis on quality across our family of ETFs. The O’Shares ETFs are designed for investors with objectives ranging from wealth preservation and income to growth and capital appreciation. Each O’Shares ETF reflects our rules-based investment philosophy, including quality as an important characteristic. O’Shares ETFs are all managed according to rules-based indexes.

For more Information please contact info@oshares.com

O’Shares ETFs: OUSA | OUSM | OGIG | OEUR

Before you invest in O’Shares ETF Investments Funds, please refer to the prospectus for important information about the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please visit www.oshares.com to view or download a prospectus online. Read the prospectus carefully before you invest. There are risks involved with investing including the possible loss of principal.

Concentration in a particular industry or sector will subject the Funds to loss due to adverse occurrences that may affect that industry or sector. The Funds may use derivatives which may involve risks different from, or greater than, those associated with more traditional investments. A Fund's emphasis on dividend-paying stocks involves the risk that such stocks may fall out of favor with investors and underperform the market. Also, a company may reduce or eliminate its dividend after the Fund's purchase of such a company's securities. Returns on investments in foreign securities could be more volatile than, or trail the returns on, investments in U.S. securities. Exposures to foreign securities entail special risks, including political, diplomatic, economic, foreign market and trading risks. In addition, a Fund's investments in securities denominated in other currencies could decline due to changes in local currency relative to the value of the U.S. dollar, which may affect the Fund's returns. See the prospectus for specific risks regarding the Funds.

Companies involved with Internet technology and e-commerce are exposed to risks associated with rapid advances in technology, obsolescence of current products and services, the finite life of patents and the constant threat of global competition and substitutes.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), are not individually redeemable, and owners of Shares may acquire those Shares from the Funds and tender those shares for redemption to the Funds in Creation Unit aggregations only, consisting of 50,000 Shares. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The market price of Shares can be at, below, or above NAV. Market Price returns are based upon the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at 4:00 PM Eastern time (when NAV is normally determined), and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded Shares at other times.

O’Shares ETF Investments Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with O’Shares ETF Investments or any of its affiliates.



