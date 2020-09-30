Citizens Financial Group Announces Final Results of its Private Exchange Offers for Five Series of Subordinated Notes and Related Tender Offers

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (“Citizens”) (NYSE: CFG) today announced final results of its two previously announced related transactions to repurchase five series of its outstanding subordinated notes.

The first transaction consisted of five concurrent, but separate, private offers to exchange (the “Exchange Offers”) any and all of the outstanding series of subordinated notes described in the table below (collectively, the “Old Notes”) for a combination of newly issued Subordinated Notes due 2032 of Citizens (the “New Notes”) and an additional cash payment, in each case, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offering Memorandum dated September 21, 2020 (the “Offering Memorandum” and, together with the accompanying eligibility certification and exchange offer notice of guaranteed delivery, the “Exchange Offer Documents”).

The Exchange Offers expired at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on September 25, 2020, and were settled today, September 30, 2020.

On the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offering Memorandum, the table below provides the aggregate principal amount of each series of Old Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn (including pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures), and accepted by Citizens, in connection with the Exchange Offers.