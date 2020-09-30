 

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation and BBX Capital, Inc. Announce Completion of Spin-Off

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 22:21  |  55   |   |   

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (sometimes referred to herein as the “former BBX Capital Corporation”) (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) and BBX Capital, Inc. (formerly BBX Capital Florida LLC) (OTC: BBXIA; BBXIB) (“New BBX Capital”) jointly announced today the completion of the spin-off of New BBX Capital.

Alan B. Levan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation and Chairman of New BBX Capital, commented, “We are pleased to announce the completion of the spin-off of New BBX Capital, which separates the former BBX Capital Corporation into Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation and New BBX Capital. As a result, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is now a “pure play” Bluegreen Vacations holding company, while New BBX Capital will operate as a diversified holding company whose investments include BBX Capital Real Estate, BBX Sweet Holdings, and Renin. We believe that the separation allows Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation and New BBX Capital to adopt strategies and pursue objectives appropriate for each company independent of the other, better positions each company to maximize value over the long-term, brings greater clarity to the marketplace as to each company’s core competencies, and better positions each company to optimize capital deployment and investment strategies necessary to advance their respective interests. Further, we believe that the spin-off reflects our commitment to building long-term value for shareholders.”

In connection with the spin-off, on September 30, 2020, the former BBX Capital Corporation distributed to its shareholders one share of New BBX Capital’s Class A Common Stock for each share of its Class A Common Stock held of record as of the close of trading on September 22, 2020, the record date for the distribution, and one share of New BBX Capital’s Class B Common Stock for each share of the former BBX Capital Corporation’s Class B Common Stock held of record as of the close of trading on September 22, 2020. Each share of New BBX Capital’s Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock distributed in connection with the spin-off has attached thereto an accompanying preferred share purchase right issued under the previously announced shareholder rights plan adopted by New BBX Capital. As a result of the distribution, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation no longer owns any interest in New BBX Capital, and the shareholders of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation who received shares of New BBX Capital’s stock in the distribution have become the initial shareholders of New BBX Capital following the spin-off. Shareholders of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation also retained their shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation’s Class A Common Stock and/or Class B Common Stock.

