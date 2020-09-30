 

Ares Management Corporation Announces Agreement by Aspida to Acquire F&G Reinsurance Ltd from FGL Holdings

Ares Management Corporation (“Ares”) (NYSE: ARES) and its indirect subsidiary Aspida Holdings Ltd. (“Aspida”) jointly announced today an agreement by Aspida to acquire all outstanding common shares in F&G Reinsurance Ltd (the “Company”), a Bermuda-domiciled life & annuity reinsurer with approximately $2 billion in invested assets as of June 30, 2020. The Company is being acquired from FGL Holdings (“F&G”), a subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (“FNF”) (NYSE: FNF). Following closing, the Company expects to continue to operate as a reinsurance company under the Aspida brand (“Aspida Re”).

With support from Ares Insurance Solutions (“AIS”), this transaction advances a critical element of Aspida’s overall growth strategy to capitalize on the growing retirement market and increasing demand for guaranteed insurance products. Aspida’s three-pronged strategy includes executing new reinsurance contracts, pursuing opportunistic acquisitions of insurance companies and issuing new annuity and life insurance products. Ares currently manages over $16 billion of assets in various investment strategies for more than 100 insurance company clients. Ares and the AIS platform are leveraging this experience to provide asset oversight and management as well as access to infrastructure and capital to drive Aspida’s growth objectives.

Aspida Re will be well positioned for future growth in providing customized solutions to help annuity and life carriers optimize their capital needs, improve financial results and manage the growth of their businesses. In addition to asset management oversight, Ares and AIS also expect to provide Aspida Re with capital optimization and strategic M&A origination and advisory services. Concurrent with the closing of the transaction, Aspida Re will retain members of the Company’s management team and enter into a strategic flow reinsurance agreement to support F&G on certain annuity products. This agreement is expected to be an opportunity to further propel growth for both Aspida Re and F&G.

