Kuuhubb Provides Corporate Update and Announces Closing of US$1.3M Non-Convertible Debenture Financing

Closing of Non-Convertible Debenture Financing Kuuhubb has closed the previously announced non-convertible debenture financing (the “Offering”) for aggregate gross proceeds of US$1,300,000 on a non-brokered basis. The Offering is composed of secured debentures (“Debenture”), each of which has a face value of US$29,500, a Maturity Date twenty-four months from the date of closing, and bears interest at a rate of 12% per annum.

Subscribers to the Offering received a bonus of 50,000 common share (“Share”) purchase warrants (“Warrants”) of the Company per Debenture for an aggregate total of 2,200,000 Warrants. Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one Share (“Warrant Share”) for a period of twenty-four months after closing at a price of C$0.10 per Warrant Share. In addition if (i) the Debenture is redeemed or retracted in accordance with the terms therein; or (ii) the trading price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) closes at a minimum of C$0.30 per Share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may, upon the written consent of the holder of the Warrant, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date which is (a) thirty (30) days following the date upon which notice of the accelerated expiry date is provided to the holders of the Warrants, or (b) such other date as may be mutually agreed upon between the Company and the holders of the Warrants.

The Debentures, the Warrants, and Warrant Shares, if issued, will be subject to a four-month and one day statutory hold period, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws in jurisdictions outside of Canada. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for business development and general working capital purposes.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities regulatory authorities. Full details of the Offering are available in the Company’s news release dated September 23, 2020 and filed under Kuuhubb’s profile at www.sedar.com.