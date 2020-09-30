 

Fluor-Led Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway Project in Arizona Named a Finalist for Top National Awards

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway project in the Phoenix metropolitan area—the largest project ever managed by the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT)—has been selected as one of the top 12 finalists in the national America’s Transportation Awards competition. This annual event recognizes projects that make travel in the U.S. safer, better and more accessible to motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians.

Fluor-Led Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway project in Arizona is a finalist for top national awards. (Photo: Business Wire)

The 22-mile-long Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway was recently selected as the first-place winner for innovation and use of technology in the west region stage of the America’s Transportation Awards judging. The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials announced that the $1.7 billion South Mountain Freeway is now among the 12 finalists competing for two separate awards—the Grand Prize and the People’s Choice Award. Both awards come with a $10,000 prize for a charity or transportation-related scholarship of the winner’s choosing.

Drivers were able to begin using the new freeway last December due to an innovative accelerated schedule that saved years of construction and millions of dollars in costs.

“The Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway represents the largest project in state history and has been recognized as a model for innovation, safety and taxpayer value,” said Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. “Congratulations to ADOT and the project team for earning this recognition as one of the best transportation projects in the nation.”

“This project is a model for collaboration, innovation and safety that was completed on time and saved the Arizona taxpayer millions of dollars,” said Terry Towle, group president of Fluor’s Infrastructure & Power business. “To be named a finalist for these awards is a testament to the dedication and teamwork of our project partners, community leaders and ADOT. We are proud of the positive impact the Loop 202 has had on the local community.”

An independent panel of transportation industry experts will select the Grand Prize winner, while the general public will decide the People's Choice Award winner through online voting. Votes can be cast through October 25, 2020, at AmericasTransportationAwards.org. Winners will be announced in November.

