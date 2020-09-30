 

Media and Games Invest plc Approved for Listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm

30.09.2020

30.09.2020 / 22:42
Media and Games Invest plc Approved for Listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm

September 30, 2020 - Media and Games Invest plc (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M8G), (Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market: M8G) ("MGI" or the "Company"), a company in the digital media and games sectors, announces that Nasdaq has approved the Company's application for a secondary listing of its shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

In connection with the listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm, MGI published a company description that has been approved by Nasdaq and is available on the Company's website: www.mgi.group.  

MGI's first day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm is expected to be 6 October 2020 under ticker symbol "M8G". The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ticker symbol "M8G".

Advisers

Pareto Securities is acting as Sole Manager and Bookrunner and Baker McKenzie is legal adviser to the Company in connection with the Private Placement and the secondary listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

About Media and Games Invest plc

Media and Games Invest plc is a digital games company with main operational presence in EMEA and North America. The Company has an active position in games supported by a media unit. MGI follows a "Buy, Integrate, Build and Improve" strategy through organic growth and acquisitions. MGI has successfully acquired over 30 companies and assets over the past six years. The Company's shares are listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company's subsidiary gamigo AG has a bond listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

