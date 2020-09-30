Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC Finance plc's Senior Secured Notes

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the “Group”) today announces that it is soliciting consents (the “Solicitations”) from the holders of each series of Senior Notes and Senior Secured Notes to permit the appointment by the Group of a mandataire ad hoc and/or a conciliateur with respect to one or more of the main holding companies of the Group.

“Senior Secured Notes” means the €500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (Reg. S Common Code: 170390016/ Reg. S ISIN: XS1703900164; Rule 144A Common Code: 170390059/ Rule 144A ISIN: XS1703900594 issued by EC Finance plc and guaranteed by Europcar Mobility Group. The Senior Secured Notes are often referred to as “Fleet Notes” by market participants.

Rationale for the Solicitations

On September 7, 2020, the Group announced its intention to commence discussions with its corporate debt creditors with a view to achieving a financial restructuring. The Group’s objective is to ensure a sustainable capital structure adapted to its level of revenue, with reduced corporate indebtedness and appropriate liquidity. The market will be informed in due time of the outcome of these discussions, the duration of which is currently undetermined. In order to facilitate these discussions, the Group wishes to have the ability for its main holding companies to request the appointment of a mandataire ad hoc and/or a conciliateur, which requires the agreement of various financial creditors of the Group, in accordance with the relevant credit agreements and the bond documents.

The purpose of the Solicitations is to obtain the consent, at the requisite majority, of (i) the holders of each series of Senior Notes and (ii) the holders of the Senior Secured Notes, such that Europcar Mobility Group and the other main holding companies of the Group would have the option, if desired, to request the appointment of a mandataire ad hoc and/or a conciliateur, without such action constituting a Default or an Event of Default under the Senior Notes and the Senior Secured Notes.