CN Publishes 2020-2021 Winter Plan

The Winter Plan presents CN’s past and new investments and innovative operating measures in meeting growing customer demand across its network and in enabling the Company to increase its resilience and recoverability in cases of extreme operating conditions. Investing in specific measures such as key infrastructure and equipment helps the Company safely and efficiently move more goods and minimize the impact of unpredictable weather.

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce that it has prepared its 2020–2021 Winter Plan. In accordance with the requirements of Canada’s Transportation Modernization Act and with the input of key stakeholders, the plan sets out the priorities, investments, and measures CN has undertaken, and will make, to ensure it is ready to face the coming winter and meet the demand for the transportation of goods from its customers.

“We diligently prepare for winter by implementing specific measures to meet with its inevitable extreme conditions. There is no doubt in my mind that our ability to perform in these challenging times is largely a result of the recordhigh strategic capital investments we are making in our infrastructure and of the resourcefulness of our railroaders.”

- JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer at CN.

For more information on CN’s Winter Plan please visit: cn.ca/winterplan

