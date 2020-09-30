 

CN Publishes 2020-2021 Winter Plan

Plan Focuses on Supporting Supply Chain, Safety, and Recovery

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is pleased to announce that it has prepared its 2020–2021 Winter Plan. In accordance with the requirements of Canada’s Transportation Modernization Act and with the input of key stakeholders, the plan sets out the priorities, investments, and measures CN has undertaken, and will make, to ensure it is ready to face the coming winter and meet the demand for the transportation of goods from its customers.

The Winter Plan presents CN’s past and new investments and innovative operating measures in meeting growing customer demand across its network and in enabling the Company to increase its resilience and recoverability in cases of extreme operating conditions. Investing in specific measures such as key infrastructure and equipment helps the Company safely and efficiently move more goods and minimize the impact of unpredictable weather.

“We diligently prepare for winter by implementing specific measures to meet with its inevitable extreme conditions. There is no doubt in my mind that our ability to perform in these challenging times is largely a result of the recordhigh strategic capital investments we are making in our infrastructure and of the resourcefulness of our railroaders.”
 - JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer at CN. 

For more information on CN’s Winter Plan please visit: cn.ca/winterplan

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the Southern tip of the U.S. through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

Media Investors
Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher
Senior Manager Vice-President
Media Relations, CN Investor Relations, CN
514-399-7956 514-399-0052

