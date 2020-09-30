 

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Provides Section 19(a) Notice

30.09.2020, 23:00  |  52   |   |   

This notice provides stockholders of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) with information regarding the distribution paid on September 30, 2020 and cumulative distributions paid fiscal year-to-date.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, payable September 30, 2020, and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.

Estimated Sources of Distributions

 

 

 

 

($) Current
Distribution

 

 

% Breakdown
of the Current
Distribution

 

 

($) Total Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year to Date

 

% Breakdown of the
Total Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year to Date

Net Investment Income

0.0317

63

%

0.3136

33

%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

0.0000

0

%

0.0000

0

%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

0.0000

0

%

0.0000

0

%

Return of Capital

0.0183

37

%

0.6364

67

%

Total (per common share)

