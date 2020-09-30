Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie

Regulatory News:

As a result, Veolia (Paris:VIE) confirms that it welcomes Engie's requests:

extension of the validity of the offer presented today to Engie until Monday October 5, 2020;

formalization, by that date, of the terms of its commitment not to launch a hostile takeover bid on Suez shares.

Veolia responded positively to these two requests by letter today to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Engie.

