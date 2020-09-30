 

Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie

As a result, Veolia (Paris:VIE) confirms that it welcomes Engie's requests:

  • extension of the validity of the offer presented today to Engie until Monday October 5, 2020;
  • formalization, by that date, of the terms of its commitment not to launch a hostile takeover bid on Suez shares.

Veolia responded positively to these two requests by letter today to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Engie.

Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.

In 2019, the Veolia group supplied 98 million people with drinking water and 67 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 45 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 50 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €27.189 billion in 2019 (USD 29.9 billion). www.veolia.com 

