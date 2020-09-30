Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VBTX) (“Veritex” or the “Company”), the parent holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced that it has priced the underwritten public offering of $125 million aggregate principal amount of its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030 (the "Notes"). The Notes will initially bear a fixed interest rate of 4.125% per year. Commencing on October 15, 2025, the interest rate on the Notes will reset on a quarterly basis to a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate, which is expected to be Three-Month Term SOFR (as defined in the Notes), plus 399.5 basis points, payable quarterly in arrears. The offering is expected to fund on October 5, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Veritex intends to use the proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, including the potential repayment of outstanding indebtedness, and supporting capital levels at Veritex Community Bank.