Gamma Biosciences Acquires Nanopareil to Advance Next-Generation Purification Capabilities of Astrea Bioseparations

MENLO PARK, California and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamma Biosciences, a life sciences tools platform created by KKR, today announced that it has acquired Nanopareil LLC, a South Dakota, US-based company developing next-generation nanofiber membrane products for chromatographic separation in bioproduction. Nanopareil's membrane technology employs a novel, durable nanofiber structure that offers significant performance advantages compared with conventional chromatography resins as well as similar, non-resin-based separation technologies.

Gamma will operate Nanopareil as part of its existing subsidiary, Astrea Bioseparations. Together with Astrea's recent acquisition of Essential Life Solutions, the US-based developer of SNAP brand chromatography columns and other accessories, Nanopareil positions Astrea as a leader in next-generation, downstream purification for biopharmaceuticals and advanced therapies. Matt Gunnison, President of Gamma Biosciences, commented, "We are excited to bring Nanopareil into the Gamma family as part of Astrea. Nanopareil's highly innovative technology and deep expertise in the field of bioseparations supports our commitment to help our customers achieve new levels of process efficiency and performance."

Dr Steve Burton, CEO of Astrea Bioseparations, added, "Nanopareil's robust and highly porous nanofiber membrane provides significant performance advantages in comparison to beaded chromatography media and competing non-woven membranes, including very high surface area and binding capacities, as well as pore sizes compatible with today's larger advanced therapies. With almost instantaneous binding and residence times in the region of one second, Nanopareil brings a combination of features that addresses key challenges currently faced by the biomanufacturing industry."