California BanCorp Announces Completion of $20 Million Subordinated Note Offering
OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CALB), the parent company of California Bank of Commerce, today announced the sale and issuance of a
5.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated note due 2030 (the “Note”) in the principal amount of $20.0 million to an institutional accredited investor. The Company intends to use the net proceeds
from the sale of the Note for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, the repayment of $12.0 million of outstanding indebtedness under a term loan.
The Note has a stated maturity of September 30, 2030. Prior to September 30, 2025, the Company may redeem the Note only under certain limited circumstances set forth in the Note. On or after September 30, 2025, the Company may redeem the Note, in whole or in part, at its option, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Note being redeemed. The Note is not subject to redemption at the option of the holder.
The Note initially bears interest at a fixed annual rate of 5.00%, from and including September 30, 2020 to, but excluding, September 30, 2025. From and including September 30, 2025 to, but excluding the maturity date or early redemption date, the interest rate will reset quarterly at a variable rate equal to the then current three-month Secured Overnight Financing Rate provided by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (the “SOFR”) plus 488 basis points. As provided in the Note, the interest rate on the Note during the applicable floating rate period may be determined based on a rate other than the three-month term SOFR under certain circumstances.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering would be unlawful. The Note was offered and sold by the Company in a private placement transaction in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and Rule 506(b) of Regulation D promulgated thereunder.
