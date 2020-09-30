California BanCorp Announces Completion of $20 Million Subordinated Note Offering

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CALB), the parent company of California Bank of Commerce, today announced the sale and issuance of a 5.00% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated note due 2030 (the “Note”) in the principal amount of $20.0 million to an institutional accredited investor. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Note for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, the repayment of $12.0 million of outstanding indebtedness under a term loan.



The Note has a stated maturity of September 30, 2030. Prior to September 30, 2025, the Company may redeem the Note only under certain limited circumstances set forth in the Note. On or after September 30, 2025, the Company may redeem the Note, in whole or in part, at its option, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Note being redeemed. The Note is not subject to redemption at the option of the holder.