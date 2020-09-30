 

Pacgen Successfully Completes its Plan of Arrangement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2020, 23:00  |  57   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacgen Life Science Corporation (“Pacgen” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PBS) is pleased to announce it has completed a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) pursuant to which General Biologicals Corporation ("GBC") has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (“Pacgen Shares”), other than Pacgen Shares owned by GBC, its Executive Chairman and affiliated companies. It is anticipated that the Pacgen Shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange as of the close of trading on or about October 1, 2020.

Under the terms of the Arrangement, each former holder of Pacgen Shares is entitled to receive cash consideration of $0.0275 (the “Consideration”) for each Pacgen Share held by such shareholder immediately prior to completion of the Arrangement.

In order to receive the Consideration to which they are entitled, registered holders of Pacgen Shares will be required to deposit the certificate(s) representing their Pacgen Shares, together with a duly completed letter of transmittal (a copy of which can be found under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com), with Computershare Investor Services Inc., the depositary in respect of the Arrangement. Shareholders whose Pacgen Shares are registered in the name of a broker, dealer, bank, trust company or other intermediary should contact their intermediary with any questions regarding the steps required to be taken in order to receive the Consideration to which they are entitle.

The Arrangement required the approval of 66⅔% of votes cast by shareholders of Pacgen at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) held on September 15, 2002 and “majority of the minority” approval under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Arrangement was approved by 99.93% of all votes cast at the Meeting and 99.91% of votes cast at the Meeting after excluding votes required to be excluded for purposes obtaining “majority of the minority” approval under MI 61-101. The Arrangement was subsequently approved by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on September 18, 2020.

About Pacgen
Pacgen is a life sciences company focused on building a global commercial platform to market innovative consumer health products developed by SMEs. Currently, the Company sells and markets over sixty different products in oral care, skin care and health supplement segments. Products under the tradename of P113+ are marketed in Asia by GBC through a sublicense arrangement. The Company is entitled to royalties based on product sales by GBC. For additional information, please visit www.pacgenlife.com.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information, please contact:
Christina Yip        
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 778-389-4323
Email: christina.yip@pacgenlife.com


Pacgen Life Science Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
FenixOro Launches Drill Program at Abriaqui
CloudMD Grants Stock Options
Voting Rights and Capital
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor, BCX9930, Shows Clinical Benefit as Monotherapy Through 400 mg ...
FuelCell Energy Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock
EHang Unveils Heavy-lift AAV for Short-to-Medium-Haul Aerial Logistics
Iterum Therapeutics Announces Positive Pre-NDA Meeting with FDA for Sulopenem for Treatment of ...
AMD EPYC Processors Bring Advanced Security Features and High-Performance Capabilities to VMware ...
HPQ NANO Receives Request for Spherical Nano Silicon Material From Major Automobile Manufacturer; ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.09.20
Pacgen Announces Shareholder Approval of Acquisition by General Biologicals Corporation