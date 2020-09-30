Parkland releases inaugural Sustainability Report
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Corporation ("Parkland", "we", the "Company", or "our") (TSX:PKI) is pleased to publish its inaugural Sustainability Report which
outlines its established environmental, social and governance practices and sets the stage for the development of an enterprise-wide sustainability strategy. The report includes insight into
Parkland’s 2019 operations and key 2020 milestones and is available at www.parkland.ca/Sustainability
“Our inaugural Sustainability Report is a natural next step in our sustainability journey,” said Bob Espey, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While sustainability practices are already deeply embedded across our business, we have completed critical work to identify five strategic focus areas that are important to our business and stakeholders and align with our ambitious growth strategy. This report and the work that underpins it are just a start. Together, they set the stage for us to develop an enterprise-wide sustainability strategy that is grounded in meaningful targets, ongoing transparency and regular performance reporting.”
The report highlights Parkland’s existing sustainability practices coupled with the company’s philosophy and aspirations within each of its five strategic focus areas;
- Climate Change: We are committed to meeting our customers growing need for energy while at the same time contributing to the world’s transition to a lower carbon future.
- Safety and Emergency Preparedness: Safety is foundational to our organizational culture, and the safety of our people, customers and communities is our top priority.
- Product Transportation and Storage: Extensive systems and processes across our operations protect the environment and ensure our products stay safely where they belong.
- Diversity and Inclusion (D&I): Underpinning our focus on attracting and retaining the best talent, we are committed to delivering equal opportunities and an environment where all employees can contribute their best.
-
Governance and Ethics: We measure our business practices against the highest standards of ethical conduct, and are guided by our values of Safety, Integrity, Community and
Respect.
0 Kommentare