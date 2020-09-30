Parkland releases inaugural Sustainability Report

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Corporation ("Parkland", "we", the "Company", or "our") (TSX:PKI) is pleased to publish its inaugural Sustainability Report which outlines its established environmental, social and governance practices and sets the stage for the development of an enterprise-wide sustainability strategy. The report includes insight into Parkland’s 2019 operations and key 2020 milestones and is available at www.parkland.ca/Sustainability



“Our inaugural Sustainability Report is a natural next step in our sustainability journey,” said Bob Espey, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While sustainability practices are already deeply embedded across our business, we have completed critical work to identify five strategic focus areas that are important to our business and stakeholders and align with our ambitious growth strategy. This report and the work that underpins it are just a start. Together, they set the stage for us to develop an enterprise-wide sustainability strategy that is grounded in meaningful targets, ongoing transparency and regular performance reporting.”

The report highlights Parkland’s existing sustainability practices coupled with the company’s philosophy and aspirations within each of its five strategic focus areas;