AMC to Have More Than 80% of U.S. Theatres Open With 14 More Theatres Resuming Operations in California and Across the State of Michigan

In California, AMC will reopen two locations around the Bay area, AMC Manteca 16 and AMC Brentwood 14, beginning this Friday, October 2. These two California locations join a growing list of reopened AMCs in California. AMC has previously reopened its theatres in the San Diego area, as well as its theatres in Orange County and Riverside County.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and the world, today announced another round of theatre reopenings in the U.S. on October 2 and October 9, as an additional 14 AMC locations will begin serving guests for the first time since March. With these reopenings, more than 80 percent of all AMC U.S. locations have resumed operations.

In Michigan, following the recent announcement by state officials allowing movie theatres to reopen, 12 AMC locations in the state will resume operations beginning October 9.

All AMCs opening in the next two weeks will stringently enforce AMC Safe & Clean and will follow all local guidelines and directives.

AMC CEO Adam Aron commented: “We continue to be highly encouraged to be able to welcome even more guests back to the magic of moviegoing, at AMC locations in Michigan and the Bay Area in Northern California. We continue to reopen responsibly. The feedback we’ve received from our guests indicate that our AMC Safe & Clean policies and protocols are working exactly as intended. We’re seeing record-high guest scores for the cleanliness of our theatres, far exceeding the marks we’ve received in the decades we’ve been tracking guest feedback. AMC Safe & Clean is the cornerstone of our efforts to woo back moviegoers to cinemas. Our AMC Safe & Clean protocols feature social distancing, mandatory mask wearing, the easy availability of disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer, along with high tech solutions like electrostatic sprayers, HEPA vacuums and enhanced air filtration through MERV 13 filters, as well as numerous other new safety and cleanliness procedures.”

For full title and showtime information, moviegoers should check their theatre’s webpage on amctheatres.com.

AMC SAFE & CLEAN

Upon returning to the movies, AMC guests can expect to experience AMC’s comprehensive health and sanitation program: AMC Safe & Clean, which was developed under advisement of current & former faculty of Harvard University’s prestigious School of Public Health as well as the No. 1 U.S. cleaning brand, The Clorox Company.

AMC Safe & Clean components include significant reductions in the maximum tickets available for each showtime and seat blocking in reserved seating auditoriums to allow for appropriate social distancing between parties, enhanced cleaning procedures that include extra time between showtimes to allow for a full, thorough cleaning and nightly disinfecting utilizing electrostatic sprayers, use of high tech HEPA vacuums, upgraded air filtration efforts including the use of MERV 13 filters wherever possible, new guest and associate safety protocols that include mandatory mask wearing by all guests and associates, hand sanitizing stations throughout the theatre and the availability to guests of disinfectant wipes. The entire AMC Safe & Clean plan can be found at amctheatres.com/amc-safe-and-clean.

AMC THEATRES REOPENING ON OCTOBER 2:

Brentwood, CA

AMC Brentwood 14

Manteca, CA

AMC Manteca 16

AMC THEATRES REOPENING ON OCTOBER 9:

Detroit, MI

AMC Birchwood 10

AMC Fairlane 21

AMC Forum 30

AMC Star Gratiot 15

AMC Star Great Lakes 25

AMC John R 15

AMC Livonia 20

Flint, MI

AMC CLASSIC Fashion Square 10

Grand Rapids, MI

AMC Grand Rapids 18

AMC Holland 8

AMC Portage Street 10

Traverse City, MI

AMC CLASSIC Ludington 8

