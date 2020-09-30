 

EADSY, EADSF FINAL DEADLINE NOTICE ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Airbus SE Investors of the Important October 5 Deadline in Securities Class Action – EADSY, EADSF

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 23:24  |  60   |   |   

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY, EADSF) between February 24, 2016 and July 30, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important October 5, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Airbus investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Airbus class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1773.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Airbus’s policies and protocols were insufficient to ensure the Company’s compliance with relevant anti-corruption laws and regulations; (2) consequently, Airbus engaged in bribery, corruption, and fraud in order to enhance its business with respect to its commercial aircraft, helicopter, and defense deals; (3) as a result, Airbus’s earnings were derived in part from unlawful conduct and therefore unsustainable; (4) the full scope and severity of Airbus’s misconduct; (5) resolution of government investigations of Airbus would foreseeably cost Airbus billions of dollars in settlements and legal fees and subject the Company to significant continuing government investigation and oversight; and (6) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 5, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1773.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

