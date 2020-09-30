 

AKVA group ASA Buyback of own shares

30.09.2020, 23:21  |  58   |   |   

On 30 September 2020 AKVA group ASA ("AKVA group" or the "Company") purchased 1,901 of its own shares under the buyback program announced by the Company on 29 September 2020. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 71.97.

Following this transaction, the Company holds 181,583 of its own shares.

Dated: 30 September 2020
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20
E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


