Reference is made to the Company’s announcement updating the 20 largest shareholders’ list.

As noted in the announcement the list was subject to change due to possible unsettled transactions. While several large settlements were completed after the list was initially published there may still be settlements pending. The list therefore continues to be subject to change.

Investors are reminded that shares attributed to financial institutions that offer brokerage services may include shares owned by their customers. These institutions’ own holdings may therefore significantly differ from the number of shares attributed to them. This may particularly impact Landsbankinn hf. in its capacity as Settlement Agent.

The 20 largest shareholders as of 17:00 GMT today, 30 September 2020, (subject to changes due to possible unsettled transactions) are as follows:

Owner Number of shares %
Gildi - lífeyrissjóður   1,878,761,301 6.61%
Íslandsbanki hf.   1,861,289,959 6.55%
Lífeyrissj.starfsm.rík. A-deild   1,773,730,661 6.24%
Brú Lífeyrissjóður starfs sveit   1,356,204,675 4.77%
Landsbankinn hf.   1,236,727,905 4.35%
Lífeyrissjóður verslunarmanna     642,361,239 2.26%
Stefnir - ÍS 15      568,483,644 2.00%
Kvika banki hf.      562,522,643 1.98%
Sólvöllur ehf.      554,704,375 1.95%
Par Investment Partners L.P.      543,881,750 1.91%
Landsbréf - Úrvalsbréf      536,232,220 1.89%
Almenni lífeyrissjóðurinn      524,402,218 1.84%
Arion banki hf.      517,852,380 1.82%
Stefnir - ÍS 5      505,853,032 1.78%
Lífeyrissj.starfsm.rík. B-deild      498,697,144 1.75%
Stefnir - Samval      452,000,000 1.59%
Söfnunarsjóður lífeyrisréttinda      397,177,554 1.40%
Birta lífeyrissjóður      383,553,804 1.35%
Stapi lífeyrissjóður      295,507,966 1.04%
Eftirlaunasj atvinnuflugmanna      293,861,670 1.03%
  Total held by 20 largest 54.11%

Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is
 Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is


