 

Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta NDA

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company today announced that it has received a discipline review letter (DRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in connection with the Qtrypta (zolmitriptan transdermal microneedle system) 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA). A DRL is used by the FDA to convey preliminary comments on deficiencies identified during the NDA review with respect to a particular review discipline.

The DRL described two concerns with respect to the clinical pharmacology section of the NDA. First, the FDA raised questions regarding unexpected high plasma concentrations of zolmitriptan observed in five study subjects from two pharmacokinetic studies and how the data from these subjects affect the overall clinical pharmacology section of the application. Second, the FDA raised questions regarding differences in zolmitriptan exposures observed between subjects receiving different lots of Qtrypta in the company’s clinical trials.

Although a DRL reflects preliminary comments that are subject to change, and does not reflect the FDA’s final decision on the NDA, approval of Qtrypta by the Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of October 20, 2020 is not expected given the letter.

“We are disappointed in this notification and are in the process of evaluating and addressing FDA’s comments,” said Steven Lo, president and chief executive of Zosano. “We believe Qtrypta represents an attractive therapeutic alternative for patients suffering from migraines and look forward to working with FDA through the NDA review process.”

As of September 29, 2020, the Company had approximately $43.4 million in cash and cash equivalents. This cash and cash equivalents information is preliminary and subject to completion, including the completion of customary financial statement closing and review procedures for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. As a result, the preliminary information set forth above reflects the Company’s preliminary estimate with respect to such information, based on information currently available to management, and may vary from the Company’s actual cash and cash equivalents as of September 29, 2020.

